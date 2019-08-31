One person died in a fire at a downtown apartment building early Saturday morning.

Two others were hospitalized after the blaze at the Boardwalk building at Jasper Avenue and 90 Street, officials say.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, several 911 calls came in about the fire at the around 2 a.m.

Eight fire units responded, arriving on scene minutes later and getting the blaze under control by 2:32 a.m.

Officials said the fire was on the ninth floor of the building but that smoke spread throughout the structure.

The fire was declared out at 4:42 a.m.

Two people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Fifteen residents from 12 suites were displaced, and the City of Edmonton's emergency support team was called in to help them.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.