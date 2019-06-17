

CTV News Edmonton





People and families with adult addiction and mental health issues can now get help in Edmonton through a single point of contact.

Access 24/7 is based out of the Royal Alexandra Hospital and provides in-person assessment, crisis outreach and around the clock stabilization for patients every day.

The Mental Health Foundation, who supported the project, says many Canadians who need mental health services don’t know how to access them.

“At Access 24/7 one door will access help, and that door will always be the right door. It marks progress for patients who are desperate for help, and in need of a clear path to the right treatment.”

The province contributed $1.325 million to the project, and AHS provided an additional $2.8 million for staffing and operational costs. An additional $1.1 million came from the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation and the Mental Health Foundation for renovation, equipment and support workers.