EDMONTON -- A woman is dead and a child in hospital after a crash with a moose north of Edmonton.

Redwater RCMP say two vehicles hit a moose around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 63 near Township Road 622.

According to officials, a car with the woman and child was travelling south when it hit the animal first.

Then, a northbound truck with four people collided with the moose.

The woman died on scene. She was 41 years old and from Sturgeon County, Mounties said.

The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Those in the truck also sustained minor injuries, but were not taken to hospital.

Redwater RCMP are looking into the crash.