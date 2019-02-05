One woman is dead after two vehicles collided near Highways 43 and 22 at Mayerthorpe on Saturday.

A preliminary police investigation revealed an SUV was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 43, and collided with a truck around 11 a.m. on Feb. 2.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a 61-year-old woman, died on scene.

The three adults in the truck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate. Those with information are asked to call Mayerthorpe RCMP at 780-786-2800.