One fatality in crash near Mayerthorpe
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 9:27AM MST
One woman is dead after two vehicles collided near Highways 43 and 22 at Mayerthorpe on Saturday.
A preliminary police investigation revealed an SUV was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 43, and collided with a truck around 11 a.m. on Feb. 2.
The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a 61-year-old woman, died on scene.
The three adults in the truck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate. Those with information are asked to call Mayerthorpe RCMP at 780-786-2800.