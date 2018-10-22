One person is in custody after police in central Alberta found a stolen vehicle Friday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said officers were patrolling a high-crime area Friday when an officer found a stolen truck.

The vehicle fled, and later on, two individuals were seen running from the stolen truck.

Police searched a local home and arrested one suspect.

Jason Sylvain Roy, 31, of Rocky Mountain House has been charged with possession of stolen property.

RCMP said officers were trying to find the second individual.

The accused has been released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in a Rocky Mountain House courtroom on November 7.