

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Police have one person in custody after a series of grass fires in northeast Edmonton.

On Wednesday, May 23 around 3 p.m. emergency crews were called to an area along railway tracks near 167 Avenue and 18 Street.

One person living nearby said there were three different fires burning at one time, fire crews were able to put them out shortly after arriving.

Police responded to the area making one arrest, no charges have yet been laid. Canine units were also used to make sure there were no other suspects.