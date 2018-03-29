Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
One in hospital after early morning stabbing, EPS investigating
EPS closed a section of 144 Ave. after a man was stabbed early Thursday, March 29, 2018.
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 8:34AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 29, 2018 8:36AM MDT
Police said one person was rushed to hospital and police are investigating after a stabbing on the north side overnight.
Edmonton Police Service officers were called to the stabbing in the area of 82 Street and 144 Avenue just after midnight.
Investigators said a male was stabbed a number of times.
He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Before police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.
He was apprehended a short time later.
“With the use of EPS resources and a K9, a track of the suspect was underway and a few blocks away we had an individual in custody, another male, whose name and age is withheld at this time,” Staff Sgt. David Demarco said.
Police are investigating.