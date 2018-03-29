Police said one person was rushed to hospital and police are investigating after a stabbing on the north side overnight.

Edmonton Police Service officers were called to the stabbing in the area of 82 Street and 144 Avenue just after midnight.

Investigators said a male was stabbed a number of times.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Before police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.

He was apprehended a short time later.

“With the use of EPS resources and a K9, a track of the suspect was underway and a few blocks away we had an individual in custody, another male, whose name and age is withheld at this time,” Staff Sgt. David Demarco said.

Police are investigating.