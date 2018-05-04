Edmonton police said a motorcycle rider was rushed to hospital Thursday night, after he was injured in a collision.

Police said officers were called to the collision on Saskatchewan Drive and 113 Avenue at 10:45 p.m.

It was reported a group of motorcyclists were riding east on Saskatchewan Drive when one of the riders lost control, and then was thrown from the bike.

EPS said one male was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The EPS Major Collisions Unit is investigating – a spokesperson said alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the collision.