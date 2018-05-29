Edmonton police are investigating after shots were fired downtown Monday evening.

Police said officers in Downtown Division heard what they believed to be gunfire in the area of 104 Street and 100 Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an injured 22-year-old male.

The man was treated and taken to hospital; police said he remained there with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators later found a fight, involving a number of males, had taken place, and police are trying to find those suspects.

The incident is not believed to be random.