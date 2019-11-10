A northern Alberta man is recovering in an Edmonton hospital after he was stabbed early Thursday morning.

A Fort Chipewyan man has been charged with aggravated assault and taken into custody.

Police were called about a stabbing at a home in Fort Chipewyan on Nov. 7 around 1 a.m.

On their way to the house, officers found a man with serious life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Fort McMurray and then to Edmonton.

Jericho Mercredi-Cardinal, a 29-year-old Fort Chipewyan resident, was charged.

He is scheduled to appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Nov. 12.