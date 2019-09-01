Police are investigating what they believe was a "drug transaction gone wrong" that ended when one person was seemingly stabbed in the neck.

Police were called around 11:30 a.m. about an assault near 89 Street and 83 Avenue.

Officers were told an altercation took place between two men and one was stabbed. The other fled the scene.

The victim was found by police with a puncture wound to the neck.

"The preliminary investigation shows a possible stabbing," Sgt. Komar told CTV News Edmonton at the scene.

"It is possible that one person got stabbed in the neck area for an alleged drug transaction gone wrong."

The man was treated and taken to hospital. Officials don't believe his injuries are life threatening.

Police continue to investigate and look for the attacker, but said there is no concern to the public.