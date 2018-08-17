One person is in critical condition in hospital, and police are searching for two suspects after a shooting early Friday morning in the city’s northeast.

Police were called to the home in the area of 113 Avenue and 68 Street just before 4 a.m. A 28 year old man was shot in the chest.

“What we know so far is that there was a party at the residence, one of the people at the residence indicated that the party should be over,” Inspector Regan James said. “Shortly after that, one shot was fired as far as we know and a male is in critical condition as a result of the shooting.”

The injured man was treated on the scene by paramedics and then taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two men fled the scene, and police are searching for them.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw or heard anything related to the incident to call police.