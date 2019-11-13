EDMONTON -- A 61-year-old man is dead and a young girl is fighting for her life in hospital following a serious head-on collision between a car and truck on Highway 39 near Leduc Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 7:30 a.m. between Range Road 272 and Range Road 273.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene while a passenger was taken by STARS air ambulance to the University of Alberta hospital. The passenger, said to be an adolescent female, suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 72-year-old woman driving the truck was rushed to hospital by ground ambulance to be treated for serious injuries.

The highway remained closed for most of the day Wednesday before it reopened around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Leduc RCMP said in a news release.