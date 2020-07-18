Advertisement
One man dead after collision at Castrol Raceway
Published Saturday, July 18, 2020 9:20PM MDT
A 45-year-old man is dead after a single motorcycle collision at Castrol Raceway. Saturday July 18, 2020 (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A single motorcycle collision at Castrol Raceway left one man dead according to Leduc RCMP.
The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
The 45-year-old driver from Calgary was the only person on the motorcycle.
Leduc RCMP is investigating the collision.