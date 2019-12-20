RED DEER -- Alberta RCMP say one man is fighting for his life and suspects are at large following a targeted shooting at a Red Deer Walmart.

The 69-year-old man was shot in the entrance to the Walmart Superstore in the city's south end at around 6:45 p.m. Friday. He was rushed to hospital with a serious chest injury.

Const. Shelley Mashiem confirmed police were looking for at least two suspects, and local authorities indicated there may be two suspect vehicles involved.

No one else suffered injuries despite reports on social media that multiple people were injured, RCMP said.

The store was reportedly locked down and people inside took to social media to say they were being held until the scene was cleared.

The City of Red Deer asked people to avoid the area while police conducted their investigation.

We can confirm that one person required emergency medical care as a result of the incident at the South #RedDeer Walmart. Scene is contained and members have a perimeter blocked. Please avoid the surrounding area as the investigation is underway. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) December 21, 2019

Red Deer RCMP told CTV News there was no risk to the public.

They said there would be a police presence in the area through the night and into the morning and specialized units were being dispatched.

Rxmp telling people Walmart South parking lot likely locked down until midnight, waiting for cries scene techs to do their work #RedDeer — Jen Snow ୧ʕ•̀ᴥ•́ʔ୨ (@buddhacanvas) December 21, 2019

A man who was leaving the area said he saw Mounties carrying rifles in the area. He said every vehicle leaving the premises was being checked by RCMP.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.