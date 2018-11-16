Another woman is dead after a head-on collision on a highway near Millet, Alta. Thursday night.

Mounties responded to the crash on Highway 2A and Township Road 471 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

A 68-year-old woman died on scene, RCMP said, and 22-year-old woman and a 15-year-old female were taken to hospital.

The 22-year-old succumbed to her injuries later, RCMP said.

The 15-year-old remains in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Wetaskiwin RCMP are still investigating.