Advertisement
One new death in COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton General
Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 2:33PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre has claimed another life, bringing the death toll to five.
A total of 59 residents and one patient have tested positive for the virus, an increase of five since Covenant Health’s last update on Wednesday.
Twenty-three staff members have also contracted the disease.
The site is closed to admissions and transfers and visitation restrictions have been extended.