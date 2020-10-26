Advertisement
One new death in COVID-19 outbreak at Mill Woods care home
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 3:27PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A coronavirus outbreak at a south Edmonton care home continues to grow, adding two new cases and an additional death.
Sixty-one residents and 43 staff have now been impacted at Shepherd’s Care Millwoods, an increase of two staff member since the last update on Friday.
The death toll at the home rose to nine.
All of the affected residents are on the third floor of the facility.