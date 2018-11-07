Maskwacis RCMP are investigating a break-in at the Montana Cree Nation band office.

It happened in the overnight hours and was reported to RCMP on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Police say thieves entered several offices and made off with a concept flag which is the only one of its kind.

Police ask anyone with information about the flag or break and enter to contact them at 780-585-3767 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).