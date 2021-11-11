'One of the most genuine kids': Colby Cave honoured as Oilers, Bruins faceoff in Boston

EDMONTON -

Emily Cave was embraced by both Connor McDavid and Patrice Bergeron at center ice in Boston Thursday night, as her late husband Colby was honoured by his NHL teams.

Cave played for both the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers before his sudden death on April 11, 2020. He died of a brain bleed at age 25.

"You make me brave, my sweet angel hubs," Emily Cave wrote on Twitter before the game.

"There is just so many emotions that I can't express with words. Thank you, to everyone coming to the game, or watching from home."

She dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff, the first game between the two clubs since Cave's death.

"Though he made his NHL debut in a Boston sweater, he will forever be known as both an Oiler and a Bruin," the public address announcer said.

A video tribute was also played, showing Cave introducing himself to an opponent before a faceoff and scoring his first NHL goal.

"Colby was one of the most genuine kids I think I ever coached," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said to NHL.com before the game.

"At a lower level is where you get to know these kids, at 20, 21, I think it's a little different when you're in the minors and they've left home. They've got to find their identity there, they're so young and you want to do right by them as people and as players."

Cave's career began in Boston in the 2017-18 season, and the Oilers claimed him on waivers from the Bruins on Jan. 15, 2019.

In all, he played 67 career games — 23 with Boston and 44 with Edmonton — and scored nine points (four goals, five assists).

An auction of game-used sticks by both teams will benefit the Colby Cave Memorial Fund.

I was not even remotely nervous on our wedding day. I was 110% sure that Colb & I were each other’s soulmates. I am more nervous for tonight’s game. There is just so many emotions that I can’t express with words. Thank you, to everyone coming to the game, or watching from home. pic.twitter.com/xUy04ZE5hn — Emily Cave (@emilyljcave) November 11, 2021

With files from Reuters