EDMONTON -- In late 2018 Bethany Wypych and her husband found out they were expecting their first child.

“We were really happy, we were really excited,” she said.

“When I found out I was pregnant, the baby was the size of a poppy seed so I always called it my little poppy seed when I talked to it, and throughout the pregnancy.”

At the 12 week mark the couple started to share the news with close friends and family, but then found out her baby no longer had a heartbeat.

“I had what was called a missed or silent miscarriage where there was no symptoms, there was nothing physically, no signs or symptoms that I had to let me know that the baby was no longer alive.”

“She was 12 weeks and four days when her heart stopped beating.”

Wypych still delivered her baby.

“I’m so glad I did. I felt it was so healing to be able to like I said, meet my baby, hold my baby, see what they looked like, spend time with her before we said goodbye.”

“When she was born she was 9 centimetres long, 14 grams, so she was very little, in the palm of my hand.”

That’s when she met Patti Walker, the bereavement coordinator at the Lois Hole Hospital for Women.

“Sadly, it’s a busy position, but it’s an honouring position because again we’re making a difference for these families.”

Walker says one in four pregnancies usually end in a loss. She's there to offer support.

“One of the worst times in a couple’s life or a woman’s life and still find the beauty in it and still find the love in it,” she said.

She says mothers are given teddy bears, not to replace their baby, but to represent it.

“Women and families leave the hospital with empty arms and a broken heart, and so that bear does help heal that a little bit. It heals a couple of the cracks but not completely.”

This bear didn't leave Wypych's side for weeks. She slept with it for months after losing the baby she named Poppy.

“It just brought us comfort. It was that one thing we were able to take from that room when we could take nothing else.”

Even now, Wypych often finds herself reaching for her bear.

“When I miss her and want to feel connected to her this bear is so helpful.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson