One of two Alberta men accused of killing hunters takes witness stand

EDMONTON -

A man accused of killing two Métis hunters says he worried he wouldn't make it in time to save his father and brother while they were allegedly being attacked on the side of a road.

Anthony Bilodeau, who is 33, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2020 deaths of Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal northeast of Edmonton.

Bilodeau's father, Roger Bilodeau, has also pleaded not guilty to the same charges.

Anthony Bilodeau testified he got a call from his father and younger brother saying they were following a pickup truck that they suspected had been at their farm earlier in the day.

He says he was still on the line with them when he heard a vehicle's window being punched out and a man attacking his family inside the truck.

Bilodeau says he heard one man shouting for someone to get a knife so he could kill Roger Bilodeau.

The jury has heard that Sansom was shot once in the chest and Cardinal was shot three times in his shoulder. Their bodies were found the next day on the side of a rural road near Glendon, Alta.

Anthony Bilodeau's lawyer, Brian Beresh, said in his opening argument Tuesday that his client had no choice but to shoot the hunters in self-defence.

Last week, a Crown prosecutor argued that the killings were in no way justified. The Crown said security footage shows Anthony Bilodeau shot Sansom within 26 seconds of arriving at the scene, then shot Cardinal as the hunter was walking away.

The trial also heard a recorded interview between an RCMP officer and Anthony Bilodeau four days after the shooting.

In the recording, Anthony Bilodeau tells an officer he did not shoot the two men and didn't know anything about their deaths.

