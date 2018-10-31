

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An 85-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in southwest Edmonton has died from her injuries, police say.

Officers responded to the call in the Heritage Park Towers parking lot at 29 Avenue and 109 Street around 4:30 p.m. on October 18.

There, police were told the 85-year-old woman and her 61-year-old daughter were walking south through the lot when they were hit by a 2010 Dodge Journey.

The vehicle was driven by a 52-year-old woman. She was not hurt.

Paramedics treated and transported the other women to hospital. The elder woman had sustained serious injuries. Her daughter, whose injuries were considered non-life threatening, was released on October 26.

However, the mother’s condition continued to deteriorate, EPS said.

She died October 30 in hospital.

EPS said its major collision investigation section continues to investigate the event.