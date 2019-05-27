

CTV Edmonton





A civilian and a police officer suffered minor injuries after a St. Albert man was allegedly held against his will on Sunday evening.

Police received a call about a kidnapping around 9:30 p.m. According to the call, the man was being held in a green 2008 Hyundai car.

Officers located the car near the intersection of St. Albert Trail and McKenney Avenue in St. Albert. The driver of the green car struck an unmarked police vehicle with its lights flashing, and continued towards Edmonton.

As the car entered Edmonton, Edmonton police and Air One began to track the car, which finally came to a stop at a dead end near Remax Field in the river valley.

The driver was then arrested without incident, but police have not released his or her identity. Charges are pending.

The passenger in the car was identified as the person who had been held against his will. He suffered minor injuries.

The officer whose vehicle was struck was also treated for minor injuries.