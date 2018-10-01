

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police have confirmed one person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Jasper Avenue Sunday night.

Police said they were following a pickup truck around 10 p.m. When officers turned on their lights, the truck took off.

Officers "disengaged," then the truck crashed.

Jasper Avenue near Alex Taylor Road was closed for several hours.

#BREAKING Jasper Ave totally closed in the area of Alex Taylor Rd. Serious crash here. One vehicle is completely torn apart. Saw one EMS leave here with an @edmontonpolice escort. More at 1130pm on @ctvedmonton pic.twitter.com/ROqDgO29yR — Sean Amato (@JSJamato) October 1, 2018