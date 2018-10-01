Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
One person dead, one injured after Jasper Ave. crash
Jasper Avenue near Alex Taylor Road was closed for several hours Sunday night after a crash killed one person and injured another.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 9:26AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, October 1, 2018 1:13PM MDT
Police have confirmed one person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Jasper Avenue Sunday night.
Police said they were following a pickup truck around 10 p.m. When officers turned on their lights, the truck took off.
Officers "disengaged," then the truck crashed.
Jasper Avenue near Alex Taylor Road was closed for several hours.
#BREAKING Jasper Ave totally closed in the area of Alex Taylor Rd. Serious crash here. One vehicle is completely torn apart. Saw one EMS leave here with an @edmontonpolice escort. More at 1130pm on @ctvedmonton pic.twitter.com/ROqDgO29yR— Sean Amato (@JSJamato) October 1, 2018
Update: @edmontonpolice confirms one person has died in this collision that’s closed Jasper Ave. Police say they were following the pickup, Officers activated their lights, the pickup took off. Police disengaged, the truck then crashed. One person also injured. @ctvedmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/tvrJMmAU5j— Sean Amato (@JSJamato) October 1, 2018