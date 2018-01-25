Firefighters were called to an apartment building on the north side early Thursday morning, and one person had to be rushed to hospital.

Crews were called to the building, on 118 Avenue and 86 Street, just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

The blaze started in a suite on the lower level of the building.

A resident told CTV News about ten people live in the apartment building – everyone made it out. However, officials said the person who lived in the suite where the fire started had to be taken to hospital.

“Crews upon arrival affected a very good fire attack and were able to get it under control in short order, but we did have one person transported with apparent smoke inhalation,” District Chief Leonard Mushtuk said at the scene.

There was no word on the condition of the person taken to hospital.

The fire was determined to be under control less than an hour after crews arrived. Investigators were on the scene after, trying to determine how the fire started, while firefighters were trying to prevent flare-ups inside the building.

Just before 8 a.m., the fire was not considered completely out.

