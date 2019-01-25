

CTV Edmonton





One person was taken to hospital after a stabbing at the Century Park LRT station on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called around 8:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to his upper back. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two people fled the scene on the northbound LRT train.

Police believe the suspect and the victim were known to each other, and may have been involved in a call about another crime near the Century Park LRT station before the stabbing.

Investigators are coming security footage for information.

Police say the victim is not cooperating.