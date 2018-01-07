One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in south Edmonton Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a home in the area of 87 Street and 92A Avenue at approximately 5 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

The fire was under control at 5:17 p.m., EFRS said.

Emergency services took one person to the hospital, but the extent or his or her injuries is unknown.

EFRS said the cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage estimate has not been determined.