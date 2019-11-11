Police are searching for a shooter after a person was injured in northeast Edmonton Monday night.

The person was taken to hospital with “undetermined injuries” around 5:15 p.m., CTV News Edmonton confirmed with an EPS Inspector on scene.

Officers carrying long guns could be seen outside a complex at 7010 149 Avenue.

EPS confirmed no arrests had been made and officers were working to make the “active scene” safe at 6:20 p.m.

A tactical response team and EMS also responded.

This is a breaking news story and updates will be posted as they become available.