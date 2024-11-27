One small step for Alberta town: Residents hope to share name with lunar rover
Residents of a northern Alberta town are over the moon that it could share its name with the first Canadian rover set to explore the dark, cold terrain of Earth's closest celestial neighbour.
The Canadian Space Agency is seeking a moniker for the four-wheeled, one-metre-tall robot set to scour for water and other resources on the moon — and is putting it to a vote.
Athabasca joins Courage, Glacier and Pol-R on the short list of names from which Canadians of all ages can choose.
Athabasca refers to the river that begins at the Columbia Icefield in Jasper National Park. Along its 1,200-kilometre journey to Lake Athabasca in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan, the river passes through the town of Athabasca, 145 kilometres north of Edmonton.
The town's mayor says the potential rover name is drawn from the river and not his community, but the list has created "quite the buzz" among its nearly 3,000 residents since it was released last week.
Robert Balay says with a laugh that he broke the agency's rule of one vote per person and cast two ballots to name the rover Athabasca — "once from my personal email and once from my work email."
He says the river is the town's main attraction and it's a cool surprise to think the rover could represent it from far, far away.
Balay says those in the town have been encouraging one another to vote before the online poll closes Dec. 20.
Among them is Shauna Zenteno, dean of Athabasca University's faculty of science.
She says she has told all her colleagues to vote, so the rover can put the town on the global and intergalactic maps.
"Northern Canada is somewhat neglected, so it's a suitable name. We're obviously excited," she said.
Michael Borody, whose family members have lived in Athabasca for more than a century, says he has voted.
"It's quite a strong name to see picked. It would be awesome to win."
The lunar rover would be the first of a fleet to be launched to the moon no earlier than 2026. Sandrine Masella, a spokesperson for the space agency, says its name has "to reflect the mission and have a link with Canada."
"The name Athabasca was chosen as Canada's rivers and streams have been the routes of the continent for millenniums and continue to be pathways of discovery, transport and exchange," Masella says.
Athabasca is the only name on the short list that references a Canadian landscape.
Caroline-Emmanuelle Morisset, a program scientist with the space agency, says Athabasca was selected out of 200 names proposed by agency employees and the Ontario-based company assigned to build the rover in 2022, Canadensys Aerospace Corp.
"Athabasca made it through all the screening steps," which included ensuring the name was bilingual, did not create copyright issues and wasn't already taken by another spacecraft or vehicle, Morisset says.
A committee within the agency came up with the short list.
Courage made the list because it represents "work that has led to the Canadian lunar rover," the space agency says on its website.
Glacier was chosen as a possible name because "that is what the rover will be looking for: water in the form of ice," the agency says.
Pol-R is a creative nod to the polar region of the moon that the rover is set to explore.
The agency says the rover's mission to the moon is important if humans are to establish a presence in space.
"Water is essential if we want to stay on the moon," it says on its website.
"We need water, and the oxygen it provides, in order to live. It would also be used to produce hydrogen, a source of energy to launch rockets from its surface. Bringing water from Earth would be very expensive and complex."
Morisset says the mission is the first of its kind by Canada.
The first rovers were sent by the United States during the Apollo missions, and a Chinese rover is currently sitting on the moon.
Morisset says the Canadian rover would be the first to explore the moon's South Pole.
It's built to withstand temperatures as low as -220 C. Its job is to collect data by capturing images, videos and temperatures.
The agency hopes the Canadian rover can survive at least four lunar nights, the equivalent of four to five months.
Morisset says NASA, which has partnered with Canada, is to carry the rover in a spacecraft. It would be controlled remotely from Earth and send data from space.
It's powered by batteries and solar energy.
Morisset says it took Canada 20 years to build the rover with help from universities and companies all over the world, including NASA, Oxford University in the United Kingdom and the University of Alberta in Edmonton.
"So it really feels more like a dream coming true … and hopefully we make great discoveries," she says.
"And having this naming contest is really to feel that people have a participation in the mission."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
Two Canadians arrested for failed murder plot in California
Two men who travelled from Canada to Monterey County have been arrested and accused of attempted murder after a triple-stabbing Sunday.
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
Woman accused in drowning of girl on Alberta lake denied bail
The woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake has been denied bail.
Calgary
-
Woman sexually assaulted in downtown Calgary, warrants issued for man accused
Calgary police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman downtown earlier this month.
-
Concerns raised over continual changes to Alberta's trapping and hunting rules
Wildlife conservation groups are raising the alarm over the Alberta government's decision to lift trapping and harvesting limits on wolverines.
-
$1M Lotto Max winning ticket purchased in Alberta
A pair of Albertans won big in Tuesday night’s Lotto Max draw. According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a $1 million winning ticket was purchased somewhere in the province outside of Calgary and Edmonton.
Lethbridge
-
Mobile mammography service coming to Nanton, Alta.
Alberta Health Services' mobile mammography trailer will visit the town of Nanton next month.
-
Lethbridge & District Exhibition short millions of dollars, unclaimed management expenses: report
Unclaimed management expenses, unsupported strategic plan targets and inconsistent project budgets are believed to be leading factors behind the Lethbridge & District Exhibition's (LDE) financial troubles, according to a newly released report.
-
'Let's do this': Crowsnest Pass mayor wants proposed coal mine sooner than later
A mayor in southwestern Alberta is hoping for an immediate meeting with Premier Danielle Smith to discuss a coal project his community has voted in favour of being built.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council approves $1.2M winter warming centre plan
Saskatoon’s new city council has approved the latest cold weather strategy, a $1.2 million plan to operate winter warming centres for those in need.
-
Sask. woman charged with manslaughter after fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation
A 20-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter following a fatal assault on Pelican Lake First Nation.
-
'The roads are a mess': Saskatoon residents voice concerns over city road clearing
As crews make their way through city streets in the aftermath of last weekend’s storm, some Saskatoon residents say their efforts aren’t enough.
Regina
-
'The premier owes my children an apology': MLA Jared Clarke criticizes Sask. Party's stance on transgender youth
NDP MLA Jared Clarke took his opportunity to put Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party on blast Tuesday – criticizing the party's campaign promise of a change room policy while explaining the effect it had on his own children.
-
Sask. developing program it says will give better understanding of student performance in 'core subject areas'
The province says work is underway to develop a program that will help better understand Saskatchewan student performance in 'core subject areas' at school.
-
Pats trade 2022 5th overall pick Cole Temple to Everett
An active season trade wise continued for the Regina Pats Wednesday as the team sent their 2022 fifth overall pick Cole Temple to the Everett Silvertips.
Vancouver
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
Liberal candidate in B.C. byelection seeks Métis membership after identity questioned
The Liberal candidate in a federal byelection in British Columbia says she is applying for Métis membership after a local group questioned her claims of Indigenous identity.
-
B.C. premier says U.S. tariffs would be 'devastating' for forest industry
A 25-per-cent U.S. tariff on Canadian goods would be "devastating" for the province's lumber and forestry industries, British Columbia Premier David Eby said Wednesday ahead of a meeting with fellow premiers and the prime minister.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in northern B.C. wilderness
A missing hiker who spent 50 days alone in the frozen wilderness of northern British Columbia has been found alive.
-
B.C. premier says U.S. tariffs would be 'devastating' for forest industry
A 25-per-cent U.S. tariff on Canadian goods would be "devastating" for the province's lumber and forestry industries, British Columbia Premier David Eby said Wednesday ahead of a meeting with fellow premiers and the prime minister.
-
Ongoing vandalism to Vancouver Island Red Dress project
A Red Dress memorial project, raising awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit individuals, has been the target of ongoing vandalism in Campbell River, B.C.
Toronto
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
-
Police identify suspect who allegedly shot at vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man who remains wanted for allegedly shooting at passing vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Tuesday morning.
-
Montreal
-
Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction
No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.
-
Quebec Liberals want to ban supervised injection sites near schools, daycare centres
The Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) wants to ban supervised drug consumption sites within 150 metres of schools and daycare centres in Montreal, and within 250 metres elsewhere in Quebec.
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller could have as many as 100 victims, lawyer says
A Quebec judge is hearing arguments this week in a class-action lawsuit application against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller over allegations he paid minors for sex.
Atlantic
-
First significant snow of the season for parts of the Maritimes Thursday, Friday
A low-pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard of the United States is forecasted to bring a mixture of snow and rain into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
Tariff concerns loom large ahead of meeting between premiers and Prime Minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet virtually with the nation’s premiers Wednesday night to discuss President-Elect Donald Trump’s intent to implement a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Canada when he takes office if border issues are not addressed.
-
N.S. Liberal Leader loses seat to PC candidate, trails just 14 votes
It appears Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill has lost his seat to Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton – by just 14 votes.
Winnipeg
-
Two men randomly stabbed at Polo Park, one person arrested
Two men were randomly stabbed at CF Polo Park Mall Tuesday and police have one person in custody.
-
More charges laid against pair involved in animal cruelty investigation: Winnipeg police
Warning: This story contains disturbing details. Discretion is advised. Winnipeg police have laid additional charges against two Winnipeggers charged with animal cruelty after videos of animals being tortured and killed were uploaded to the dark web.
-
Winnipeg woman dies following head-on crash: Manitoba RCMP
A Winnipeg woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged with attempted murder, assaulting police in Orleans attack
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against a 33-year-old man involved in allegedly assaulting five people before being shot by police in a parking lot near Place D'Orleans Shopping Mall earlier this month.
-
OCDSB trustees vote to sanction fellow trustee after antisemitism complaint
Trustees at Ottawa's largest school board have voted to censure a fellow trustee for antisemitic comments made during the debate over attending the Capital Pride Parade.
-
Kingston substitute teacher charged for allegedly assaulting students in classroom
A Kingston, Ont. teacher is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two students in a classroom setting earlier this month.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect ignited propane cannister explosion at ex-partner's residence in Kapuskasing, Ont.
A 30-year-old who was on probation has been charged with arson and causing an explosion in a case of intimate partner violence in Kapuskasing on Tuesday.
-
'They alone are responsible': No deal yet in Canada Post strike
The Canada Post strike is expected to continue as parties remain 'too far apart on critical issues' to reach a deal, according to Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon.
-
Magic mushroom store in Sudbury, Ont., closes after visit by police
A store at the corner of Elm and Durham streets in Sudbury called Shroomyz that sold magic mushrooms has closed.
Barrie
-
One child injured after school bus crashes into ditch
Twenty students were on a school bus that slid off the road into a ditch Wednesday morning.
-
Armed home invasion under investigation, 3 suspects at large
South Simcoe police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion in Bradford West Gwillimbury involving three suspects.
-
Police Services Act 'discreditable conduct' appearance for veteran Barrie officer
Longtime Barrie police officer Valarie Gates had one of her two discreditable conduct charges under the Police Services Act addressed Wednesday morning over teleconference.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to match GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax on some items
Ontario says it will match the federal government’s two-month GST holiday by removing provincial sales tax (PST) from items that are not currently covered by existing provincial rebates.
-
Guelph Police looking for 14-year-old missing since Sunday
Guelph Police are trying to find a teenager who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital with minor injuries after driver crashes in Kitchener bus shelter
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a bus shelter in Kitchener was destroyed during a crash.
London
-
Lambton County could land a new Ontario hydro plant, possibly nuclear-powered
Lambton County is on a list of future sites for power plants in Ontario, including the possibility of a large nuclear facility.
-
'Trojan Horse tour' makes stop in Durham to shed light on ER closures
A sign of contempt for the government’s healthcare decisions arrived in Durham Wednesday. A community that’s lost all its inpatient hospital beds and overnight ER hours, all within the past several months.
-
'Overall fatigue': Cowan misses practice again, questionable to play on road trip
The London Knights took the ice for practice Wednesday without Easton Cowan for the second consecutive day.
Windsor
-
Trump’s proposed tariff sparks economic fears in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex business leaders are sounding the alarm over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports, warning it could devastate the region’s economy.
-
'99 red balloons? Try hundreds': Parks Canada draws attention to helium balloon litter concerns
In posts on social media, Parks Canada is calling on people to "balloon responsibly" while revealing staff at Point Pelee National Park find hundreds of helium balloons along the Lake Erie shoreline each year.
-
Clear Medical Imaging calls in Ontario Ministry of Labour
Clear Medical Imaging has called on the Ontario Ministry of Labour five weeks after staff walked off the job.