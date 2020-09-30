EDMONTON -- In a school year unlike any other, the Alberta Teachers' Association is calling on the province to do away with diploma exams and provincial achievement tests.

Teachers say students are feeling the pressure about the exams that could dictate so much of their future schooling.

"Quite honestly that’s one stress we don’t need right now and it’s one easy stress that we can eliminate to make sure that school is a better experience for staff and students this year," ATA President Jason Schilling told CTV News Edmonton.

Schilling said the association has brought it up to the education minister several times and that Adriana LaGrange was open to discussing it.

But he says the decision needs to be made now, with some students only weeks away from writing their first diploma exams.

Standardized testing was cancelled at the end of the last school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.