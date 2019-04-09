One person was taken to hospital after a fire in northeast Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to a fire in the area of 66 Street and 124 Avenue at 4:46 p.m., an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) spokesperson said.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 5:13 p.m.

One person was found on scene and transported to hospital, but the injuries are unknown, EFRS said.

The City of Edmonton said 66 Street is closed between Yellowhead Trail and Fort Road.