One taken to hospital after rollover on Groat Road
The EPS Major Collisions Unit is investigating a single-vehicle collision on Groat Road on Sunday, April 29, 2018.
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 6:34PM MDT
A person was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a single-vehicle collision on Groat Road.
The collision happened on Groat Road and Victoria Park Road at approximately 5:30 p.m.
The EPS Major Collisions Unit is investigating the crash.
Groat Road’s northbound lanes are closed to traffic in the area.