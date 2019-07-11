One taken to hospital after vehicle hit post in north Edmonton
Published Thursday, July 11, 2019 10:40PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 11, 2019 10:48PM MDT
One person has been taken to hospital after a vehicle hit a post in north Edmonton Thursday night.
The single-vehicle crash happened in the area of 93 Street and 137 Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m.
The extent of the injuries for the person taken to hospital is unknown.
The Edmonton Police Service Major Collisions Unit is investigating the crash, and 137 Avenue is closed between 93 and 95 Street.