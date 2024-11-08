Ongoing Halloween scares, stand-up comedy, and frogs: What a weekend in Edmonton

The Remembrance Day long-weekend is just around the corner, but remnants of a recently passed holiday still linger in the capital city.

With what could be one of the last warm weekends in Edmonton before the white stuff stays for good, it's time to get your calendars ready and start planning your rightfully-deserved weekend in Edmonton.

Here's what's happening this weekend in Edmonton:

Poppies and lights

City of Edmonton's Remembrance Day Ceremony 2024

The city will be commemorating the achievements and sacrifices of those who served our country with a Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday. The commanding officer of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment will lead the ceremony followed by an outdoor procession to the City Hall Cenotaph, where several wreaths will be put on display.

Once at capacity, City Hall will be directing guests to Sir Winston Churchill Square where a live-stream of the event will be shown.

When: Nov. 11 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., seating begins at 9:15 a.m.

Where: 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square at City Hall

Admission: Free

Maisie’s Magical Christmas House

Maisie's Magical Christmas House opened for the season on Nov. 4, 2024 and will run until the new year. (Courtesy: Google)The sights and sounds of Christmas are on display at a north Edmonton house.

The tradition of lighting Maisie's house started back in 2004 with a humble display and has grown every year since to the amazing display it is now.

Although the event itself is free, guests are encouraged to bring donations for the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS).

Special guests expected at the event are The Grinch, Santa Claus and adoptable dogs from SCARS.

When: Nov. 4 to Jan. 5, 2025, from 6 to 8:30 a.m. and 5 to 11 p.m.

Where: 9619-144 Ave. NW, Edmonton

Admission: Free

What remains of Halloween

Deadmonton Haunted House

A gruesome character from the Deadmonton Haunted House attraction in an undated promotional photo. (Courtesy: Deadmonton)If you're looking for one last chance to embrace the spookiness of Halloween past, Deadmonton is still open for a few more days.

The 11th season for Deadmonton is coming to a close, but not without delivering a few scares for the brave of heart.

The haunted experience features two indoor attractions and one outdoor: The Curse of the Mucklebone Coven, the Abbey, and the Puppet Factory.

This jump-scare event is meant for those at least 12 years old, so be mindful of who you bring to the haunted house. Tickets for the event are available through the link.

When: Sept. 24 to Nov. 9

Where: 9300-47 St., Edmonton

Admission: $39.99 and up

Paranormal Tours

A guided, three-hour paranormal tour set in Fort Edmonton Park will get the blood pumping as you set forth looking for the unexpected, conducting your own paranormal investigations.

Guests will be provided with the tools for ghost hunting as they learn more about the haunts that occur in Edmonton after dark. Refer to the website for any advisories related to the event or to buy tickets. Not recommended for those under 14.

When: Sept. 18 - Nov. 27

Where: Fort Edmonton Park, 7000-143 St. NW

Admission: $67, tickets are limited

Animal fun

Edmonton Humane Society Fall Camp

The Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) is putting on a camp for animal lovers.

The Fall Camps for Kids is an animal-themed educational workshop where kids can learn about animal care, welfare and how to become responsible pet parents. EHS has plenty of offerings for the camp including games, hands-on experiences and new friendships – both human and the four-legged kind.

The camp is offered in two age groups, one from ages six to 9 and the other for kids aged nine to 12.

Tickets for the camp can be found online.

When: Nov. 8 and Nov. 12 to 15

Where: 13620-163 St. NW, Edmonton

Admission: $75.99 for a day's session

Frogs and Friends at the Muttart Conservatory

The Muttart Conservatory's latest feature pyramid is ridden with amphibians, but don't worry, it's not a pest problem.

The Frogs and Friends feature is a journey all about the lives of – you guessed it – frogs. The featured attraction challenges guests to confront their fears and open up to a colourful, diverse world of the hoppy, bug-eyed croakers.

When: Sept. 14 to Nov. 17

Where: 9626-96A St. NW, Edmonton

Admission: $7.75 to $14.95

Music and comedy

Orchestra Borealis Concert

Classical music is in the air with Orchestra Borealis taking the stage this weekend for an all ages concert.

The ensemble will perform classic pieces including Saint Saens, Wagner, Greig and more.

Tickets to the orchestra are available for purchase online or at the doors.

When: Nov. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews United Church, 9915 148 St. NW, Edmonton

Admission: $15 for adults, $40 for the family package

Drag Me to The Comic Strip

The Comic Strip is hosting its first all-drag comedy show on Nov. 11, 2024. (Courtesy: Pup Art/Instagram)A special night of drag performances is heading to the Comic Strip for an evening of laughter and pride.

For the first time, the comedy club is hosting Drag Me to the Comic Strip with seven Edmonton drag queens performing their raunchiest stand-up routine for the masses.

The 18+ event will be hosted by Pup Art with performances by Mars Dawn, Celine Dejion, Onika Xtravaganza, Chelsea Horrendous and God.

Tickets can be purchased here.

When: Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Comic Strip at West Edmonton Mall

Admission: $10, 18+ only event

Steph Tolev: The Canadian Filth Queen Tour

Canadian comic Stephanie Tolev is coming to Edmonton for a night of comedy gold.

Tolev has made quite a name for herself after appearing on Bill Burr's Friends Who Kill Netflix special and was featured on Comedy Central's The Ringer stand-up series. She was also named 'Comedians You Should All Know' by Vulture magazine.

Tickets are available through the link.

When: Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Myer Horowitz Theatre, 8900-114 St., Edmonton

Admission: $35.50 plus fees