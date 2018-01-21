

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred in southwest Edmonton this afternoon.

Southwest division patrol officers responded to a weapons complaint today around 4 p. m. in the area of 120 Street and 22 Avenue.

It was reported to police that a male allegedly fired several shots at another male that was sitting in a white sedan parked nearby.

The male complainant is alleged to have driven away from the scene before being pulled over by police near Rabbit Hill road and the Anthony Henday, shortly after.

Paramedics were called; they treated and transported a 25-year-old male to hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police believe the alleged male shooter fled the scene on foot, before climbing into a mid-2000s white pick-up truck near 119A Street and driving away.

Investigators do not believe the incident was a random shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the male suspect is encouraged to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.