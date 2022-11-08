Online learning, event cancellations considered as Edmonton school absences total 21K

It's not something either school board in Edmonton wants to do, but online learning, virtual events and activity cancellations are possible as the number of sick students and absent teachers continued to rise Monday.

A total of 13,913 students and 591 teachers were absent from Edmonton Public Schools to begin the week. An additional 6,900 students and 238 teachers were away from the Catholic system.

The absentee rate in the public system increased from 7.54 per cent on Nov. 1 to 13.18 per cent on Monday. In the Catholic district, that rate has increased from 9.6 per cent to 15 per cent in the same time period.

"In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in reported illnesses in our school communities," Edmonton Catholic Schools Chief Superintendent Robert Martin wrote in a Monday letter to parents.

"While maintaining in-person learning is our priority, it may be necessary to shift individual classes or grades to online learning."

Edmonton public is not considering going online for classes, but events in some schools could be made virtual or cancelled altogether.

"The division continues to work hard to fill teacher vacancies so that classes can remain in-person," spokesperson Veronica Jubinville told CTV News Edmonton.

Many of the absences are being attributed to colds, COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

"I've been practicing for 10 years, and in that decade, I've never seen viruses hit kids with such frequency so early in the year," pediatrician Dr. Tehseen Ladha told CTV News Edmonton Monday.

She suggests the province consider implementing short-term masking mandates until respiratory illnesses peak for the season. Upgrading air filtration systems would also help, Ladha said.

On the streets of downtown Edmonton Tuesday opinions about what to do were mixed.

"Maybe it might be better just learning from home," a grandmother named Francesca said.

"If they don't build their immunities, they get sick, we get sick, and they just need interaction with other kids," said a mom named Carly who wants kids in schools.

In the meantime, teachers, principals and support staff are struggling to keep up.

The president of the Alberta Teachers Association said in some cases classes are being combined due to staff shortages, which he worries will help viruses spread further.

"We're unable to get teachers to fill in those roles, for substitute teachers to come in, we're seeing other staff having to pick up the rest of the day for those absences," Jason Schilling said.

"Doubling up classes like that is not ideal either, because it increases the probability of other people becoming sick as well."

Some schools will hold virtual Remembrance Day ceremonies in an effort to keep students spread out.

Fall break also starts Friday for both school boards, so there is hope that students and staff are able to recover before returning to classes on Nov. 16.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Lachacz, Kyra Markov and Saif Kaisar