EDMONTON -- An Edmonton psychology office is providing free remote counselling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Little Oaks Psychology is offering their services online, over the phone or even by email instead of in person.

The team of psychologists is also providing free crisis therapy support and group meetings.

"We just want to make sure that people know they can still focus on themselves and focus on their mental health in these really unprecedented times," Larissa Predy, director of Little Oaks Psychology, told CTV News Edmonton.

Group sessions include support for parents who are now homeschooling and for youth adults struggling to manage their stress.

"At the end of the day, the free consult services are all intended to help the community and really make sure that everyone's able to hone in and do what they love and be able to kind of serve themselves, even though there are some challenging times," Predy said.

Initial consultations are 20 minutes, one-on-one sessions are 30 minutes and group calls are 60 minutes. All sessions can be booked online by topic or with a specific practitioner.