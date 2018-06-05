An Edmonton man hopes video he posted on Facebook highlights the need for riders and drivers to keep an eye out for each other – and a safety expert said the entire incident serves as a reminder for both to be cautious and patient when sharing the road.

Dan Kitto said he was driving to work Monday morning, when he witnessed an apparent case of road rage play out on Anthony Henday Drive.

“I thought for sure I was going to have to deal with a serious first aid situation with a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident,” Kitto said.

Kitto was headed westbound between the 127 Street and Campbell Road exits at about 6:30 a.m. Monday when he saw an SUV nearly hit a motorcycle as the driver attempted to change lanes.

Dashcam video he posted on Facebook shows the SUV complete the lane change, but still forcing the motorcycle out of the left lane and onto the shoulder.

The motorcycle rider can be seen kicking and punching the SUV as it continued alongside it on the shoulder, and it appears the SUV’s side mirror was broken off, before the motorcycle sped away ahead of the SUV.

“It is extremely scary and you can see your life flash before your eyes,” Kitto said.

Liane Langlois, president of the Alberta Motorcycle Safety Society said she had seen Kitto’s video, and was thankful the rider was not seriously injured in the incident.

“This serves as a good reminder to all drivers to double check mirrors and physically shoulder check to see that the lane is clear before moving over,” Langlois said in a statement to CTV News.

“With that said, the rider was also not in an optimal place for his own safety. He was quite close to the back of the truck in front of him and not in the dominant lane position which hid him a little more from the view of the SUV,” Langlois said. “The rider then put himself in danger by aggressively kicking and hitting the vehicle which could have sent his bike out of control or the driver could have further retaliated by actually striking him.”

Kitto, a longtime motorcycle rider himself, said he shared the video in an effort to raise awareness for bikers and drivers.

“My hope…is awareness more than anything, both for riders and those in vehicles around bikes this time of year,” Kitto said

“Situations similar to this…can be avoided by just taking those few extra seconds to shoulder check properly into blind spots, ignoring your phone and so on.”

Langlois said the incident should remind everyone on the road to be patient and keep an eye out for each other.

“We had a rough start to the year with injuries and fatalities. Road use starts with each individual, you can only control what you do so please make smart choices.”