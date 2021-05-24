EDMONTON -- An Ontario boy is counting on the Oilers to overturn a three-nothing series deficit against the Winnipeg Jets and has the word of the team's superstar to prove it, sort of.

Cameron Barwell is from the Ottawa area but is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers.

His eighth birthday party had an Oilers theme, including a likeness of star Connor McDavid made out of balloons.

"I thought it was pretty cool," Cameron said. "They have the best player in the world on their team."

"I think they can still win the series if they play hard and play as a team."

He'll be watching closely tonight during Game 4 of the Oilers and Jets first-round series.

Cameron's mother describes him as a "huge" McDavid fan and says he's been bringing the balloon with him around the house.

She says she got the balloon made for $75 from a local business. She said Cameron was supposed to see his idol last spring but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 public health measures.

"Trying to make up for it now," she said.

"He wasn't able to see McDavid so we brought McDavid to him."