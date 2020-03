EDMONTON -- The provincial government has designed a poster to help business owners communicate to the public that they’re open for business during the coronavirus outbreak.

The poster reminds customers that the business is open and taking all necessary precautions to keep the public safe from the virus.

The posters can be downloaded from the government’s website.