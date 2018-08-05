Police are patrolling the North Saskatchewan River this long weekend to make sure Edmontonians are enjoying the water responsibly.

Officers with the EPS Marine Unit are out on their jet boat and sea-doos as part of Operation Dry Water – a nationwide campaign to reduce alcohol and drug-related accidents in the water.

“For this weekend specifically, all of our patrols contain an aspect of impaired boating or impaired use of the waterway,” Cst. Derek Jones said.

This is the third year EPS is conducting structured patrols in the 48 km of the North Saskatchewan River within City of Edmonton limits.

Other than not drinking or doing drugs, police are recommending wearing a life-jacket and having a whistle.

“You’re dealing with a moving body of water, and the clarity of the river is not super,” Jones said. “So there’s a lot of dangers that happen underneath what you can see.”

Alcohol is the cause of approximately 40 per cent of boating-related deaths on Canadian waterways, according to the Canadian safe Boating Council.

