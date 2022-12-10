Operation Save Santa partners EPS officers with families to spread holiday cheer

Police had some extra special help Saturday morning solving a Christmas case at West Edmonton Mall.

A group of kids gathered by the Edmonton Police Foundation (EPF) and Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society were expecting to meet Santa at a breakfast to find the Grinch had taken him away.

Paired up with officers, the children became investigators, followed clues and searched the mall while locating presents along the way at stores like Build A Bear, It'Sugar and Simons.

Police Chief Dale McFee explained the event helps bring Christmas cheer to families in need.

"[The day] started with a heavy assignment: the Grinch had kidnapped Santa," McFee said with a smile.

"We had a bunch of young kids," he added, "they worked their tails off going store to store, clues, the excitement. Just seeing the smiles on their faces and then actually seeing it come together at the end with Santa, it's heartwarming."

After locating the Grinch, police and their junior constables took a restorative approach by getting him to apologize for trying to spoil Christmas.

"The whole plan was to catch the Grinch, get him on the naughty list and hopefully get an apology," McFee recalled.

"The kids saw all that," he added. "It's just a good lesson with a lot of smiles."

Linda Gough attended with her three grandchildren, Darius, Demetrius and Ryleigh. She was immensely thankful for the EPF and organizers, and police officers that volunteered their time to participate.

"I think every child should have a great Christmas," Gough said. "They had so much fun."

"Ryleigh, right from the get-go, was out to get the Grinch," she added.

Police Chief Dale McFee poses for a photo with Kevin Lowe alongside Linda Gough and her family (CTV News Edmonton/Jessica Robb).

Demetrius loved visiting the arcade and facing off against hockey legend Kevin Lowe.

"It was super fun," he said. "I got to read clues and search around for what the clues mean."

Kevin Lowe helps Ryleigh face off against her brother Demetrius (CTV News Edmonton/Jessica Robb).

After locating Santa, Demetrius said he might be a better detective than McFee.

"I think I am better," Demetrius said, adding he was happy to have made a new friend.

"We got the Grinch," he said proudly. "We saved Christmas!"

Santa thanked the junior task force for helping find him (CTV News Edmonton/Jessica Robb).

During a holiday season with surging inflation, Gough said the event helped make the season special.

"I have to say that if it weren't for organizations like this, there'd be a lot of kids that didn't have Christmas," she added.