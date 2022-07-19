Opioid addiction treatment now available through Red Deer police

Red Deer RCMP are now offering access to opioid addiction treatment when an individual is arrested.

The program is being made possible through a partnership with Alberta’s Virtual Opioid Dependency Program.

The decision was made to expand the program to Red Deer after an uptake in clients in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, and some rural locations.

The province says between January and June of this year, more than 400 people were referred to VODP for a consultation with a physician in those locations, and most of those individuals were able to start treatment medication prior to their release from custody.

This includes access to Sublocade, a medication that stays in the system for 30 days, and has the potential to reduce the rate of opioid-related deaths after a person is released from custody.

“Offering the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program in municipal jails is compassionate and will help those who are ready to start life-changing – and live-saving – treatment,” said Dr. Nathanial Day of VODP in a written release. “People who want treatment should find recovery options wherever they turn. This program has a proven track record for helping address addiction and helps people live the full, healthy lives that they and their families want.”

The VODP is also available to anyone in Alberta seeking addiction treatment, not just people who are in custody. Anyone who needs help can call 1-844-383-7688 to get started on opioid addiction treatment immediately.