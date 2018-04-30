Two men are facing charges after being chased by police and arrested in the St. Paul area last week.

On April 24, RCMP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle. The truck stopped and a passenger jumped out and fled on foot.

He was arrested a short time later, and police seized pills believed to be opioids and more than $2,000 in cash.

RCMP found the truck abandoned in a field south of Highway 652 later. The driver was found and arrested a short time after that.

Red Earth Creek native Jareth Belland, 26, has been charged with trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, obstruction, operation of a vehicle while being pursued by police and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Belland is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Saddle Lake native Frank Jackson, 19, was charged with identify fraud, operation of a vehicle while being pursued by police, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of obstruction.

He was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

St. Paul is approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.