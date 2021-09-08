EDMONTON -- Alberta's Official Opposition is calling for the creation of an independent science advisory table.

New Democrat Leader Rachel Notley said the new body is needed to better divide the science from the politics of the pandemic.

"We need to take the political filter off the science. Albertans need an independent, credible source of information, one that is not compromised by the internal political drama," Notley said.

"We should assemble a formal team with an official mandate and resources to consider the evidence from Alberta and around the world, and consider the various policy options we have to keep Albertans safe."

A similar organizations has been established in Ontario to help guide that province's pandemic policies.

But, Alberta government leaders have shown no inclination of creating a parallel body.

The province reported nearly 5,000 new cases and 17 deaths over the Labour Day long weekend as the number of patients in hospital and intensive care units continued to increase.

CTV News reached out to Health Minister Tyler Shandro's spokesperson for an on-camera interview with the minister to respond to the Opposition's calls for an independent science advisory table but has not heard back.