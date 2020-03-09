EDMONTON -- The NDP Opposition is speaking out against the UCP government's planned changes to provincial parks and recreation areas.

NDP Environment Critic Marlin Schmidt and St. Albert NDP MLA Marie Renaud will be speaking in St. Albert Monday afternoon. Some St. Albert residents who share their concerns about the cuts will also speak.

The event is taking place at Riverlot 56 outside St. Albert, a provincially-managed recreation area in Sturgeon County. It is one of the 164 parks the government plans to hand off to be managed by third-party groups as part of a modernization of the system.

The province announced plans to fully or partially close 20 provincial parks on March 3, saying the changes will save the province at least $5 million.

The head of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta said the decision was downloading costs to other levels of government, putting added pressure on already strained local budgets.

Last week, three Alberta retailers called on the province to reconsider the changes and engage in consultations with the public. The government has not publicly responded to their letter.

