

Erin Bezovie, CTV News Edmonton





Oprah Winfrey is bringing her "Your Path Made Clear" tour to Rogers Place.

Fans were excited for the mogul to speak in Edmonton Thursday night. As of noon, tickets were still available for the event ranging between $74 and $438.

SO excited to see @Oprah tonight with my daughter in #YEG. @cfrose2 is getting married next week and we are both teachers, so we need this distraction! #schoolsalmostover #teachersaretiredtoo #lastdatewithmysingledaughter — Cheryl Frose (@cheryl_frose) June 20, 2019

@Oprah welcome to Edmonton Oprah! Thank you so much for coming here! Looking so forward to seeing you at Rogers place tonight. — catherine (@catheri89648488) June 20, 2019

Winfrey is currently in the midst of a five-city Canadian tour.

Oprah stopped in Calgary Wednesday, and shared the shoe struggle she was suffering from that night.

Her June 14 Toronto show had to be cancelled to accommodate the Toronto Raptors’ NBA finals run.

The event was not rescheduled and fans were reimbursed for their tickets.

At her event in Montreal Sunday night, Winfrey brought local teacher Valerie Kamel on stage for a special surprise.

Kamel has used Oprah’s old shows and master classes as part of her curriculum for years.

Her students made an Instagram video in hopes of getting the star’s attention.

At the show, Winfrey shocked the teacher by promising to visit her school the next day.

On Monday, she made good on her promise and spent time speaking to the students and staff at College Beaubois.

Kamel said it was a dream come true.

Oprah’s Edmonton show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m.