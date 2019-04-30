Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 8:06AM MDT
Oprah Winfrey is coming back to Edmonton. The international icon will take the stage at Rogers Place on June 20 as part of her “Your Path Made Clear” tour.
The announcement was made Tuesday morning.
Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.
Winfrey will also make stops in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver.