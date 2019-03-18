The fifth session of the Alberta legislature begins on Monday with the speech from the throne, which the premier has characterized as positive and optimistic.

The throne speech, delivered by Alberta Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell, is meant to introduce the government’s agenda for the upcoming legislative session.

Over the weekend, Premier Rachel Notley said her government was “looking forward” to throne speech.

“It’s positive, it’s optimistic, and it’s about building a strong, united Alberta,” Notley said.

The spring sitting will be the last before the provincial election.

Notley has not yet announced when Albertans will head to the polls. Because an election campaign period must last 28 days, the election won’t be held earlier than mid-April.

Fixed-date legislation mandates an election must be held between March 1 and May 31.

However, Notley said the calendar would not be affected by police investigation into the United Conservative Party’s 2017 leadership campaign.

“If I were to have my calendar driven by the timelines around RCMP investigations into conservative wrongdoing, then we'd never have an election,” Notley said.

“The reality is that, you know, we don’t know how long this investigation will go on. We don’t know how many more things will be investigated. We just don’t. And so we’re just going to have to go ahead, and Albertans will have to make their decisions.”

CTV News Edmonton will be livestreaming the throne speech at 3 p.m.